Twitter explains why it won’t ban Trump

Twitter has stated it will not remove Donald Trump’s account despite his provocative tweets. Earlier this week, Trump threatened North Korea with nuclear war, telling its President, Kim Jong Un “that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”‎ His statement […]

Twitter explains why it won’t ban Trump

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

