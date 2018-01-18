Two Armed Robbers Killed At Alakija Bus Stop, Satellite Town, Lagos (Photos)
Two armed robbers were gunned down, this morning, at Alakija bus stop, Satellite town, Lagos State. it was gathered that the timely arrival of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force aborted the operation with the outlaws not being lucky this time around. More details soon
