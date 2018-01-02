 Two dead on Table Mountain – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two dead on Table Mountain – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Two dead on Table Mountain
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of visitors to Table Mountain were forced to wait several hours at the top of the mountain because the cable car was used for the rescue operation. FILE: The cableway station on top of Table Mountain. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN. Table Mountain
Two die climbing Table Mountain, hundreds strandedIndependent Online
Two Dead After Dramatic Table Mountain Rescue MissionHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Bodies of Table Mountain climbers retrievedeNCA
News24 –The South African
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.