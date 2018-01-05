Two feared dead, police officer injured in Cross River cult clash

Two youths were reportedly murdered and a police man critically injured at a renewed cult war in Iso Bendege community of Boki Local government area of Cross River state. The youths suspected to be cultists, reigned terror in a war of supremacy, forcing residents to flee into bush and leaving two persons dead with a […]

Two feared dead, police officer injured in Cross River cult clash

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

