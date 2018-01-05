Two feared dead, police officer injured in Cross River cult clash
Two youths were reportedly murdered and a police man critically injured at a renewed cult war in Iso Bendege community of Boki Local government area of Cross River state. The youths suspected to be cultists, reigned terror in a war of supremacy, forcing residents to flee into bush and leaving two persons dead with a […]
