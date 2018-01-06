Two feared dead, policeman shot as cultists declare war on C/River community

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

There was pandemonium in Iso Bendege community of Boki Local Government Area of Cross River state as cultists engaged in a reign of terror in a war of supremacy forcing residents to flee into bush and leaving two people dead with a police man critically injured.

The community which is located in Boki Local Government of the state was put into confusion late Thursday night after rival cults declared war on the community.

The cult groups have bunt down houses and two persons believed to be members of one of the cults have been killed.

Some members of the community with their families have since gone into hiding in the bush for fear of being cut in the cross fire.

One of the victims, Agi Obogo who spoke with Saturday Vanguard from hiding via SMS on Thursday night said, the whole Community had taken refuge in the bush.

Her sms reads: “ pls don’t call this line, I can’t talk from here becuase I am afraid I don’t want to be found. There is chaos in the community and we are all in the bush.

“They are burning down our houses and killing anybody in sight. I don’t know how many people they have killed, but as at yesterday before we ran out of the village, two persons were already dead.”

When Saturday Vanguard contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident adding that two persons have been killed from one of the cult groups and a policeman was shot.

Her words: “The Police is aware of the incident, it is a cult related issue but by the grace of God, we have been able to deploy our men to make sure the area is calm.

“ As hard as it is, when our men were deployed earlier, they were attacked and one Policeman was shot but he is doing fine, nevertheless, as I am talking to you, the area is calm. Military personnel have also been deployed,” Irene said.

The post Two feared dead, policeman shot as cultists declare war on C/River community appeared first on Vanguard News.

