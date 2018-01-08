Two jailed for insulting policeman who killed dog in China – Vanguard
Two jailed for insulting policeman who killed dog in China
Two men have been jailed in China for insulting a policeman and posting his personal information online after a video of the officer beating a dog to death stirred outrage. The two men were handed five-day sentences on Saturday, the Changsha police …
Two detained for insulting police who bludgeoned mad dog to death
