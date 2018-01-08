 Two jailed for insulting policeman who killed dog in China – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two jailed for insulting policeman who killed dog in China – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Two jailed for insulting policeman who killed dog in China
Vanguard
Two men have been jailed in China for insulting a policeman and posting his personal information online after a video of the officer beating a dog to death stirred outrage. The two men were handed five-day sentences on Saturday, the Changsha police
Two detained for insulting police who bludgeoned mad dog to deathGlobal Times

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.