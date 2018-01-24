Two More Companies Sign On to Test Ripple’s XRP in xRapid Pilots

IDT Corporation and Mercury FX announced Wednesday that they would pilot Ripple’s XRP token to facilitate real-time, low-cost international transfers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

