Two popular nightclubs shut over noise pollution – The Standard

Two popular nightclubs shut over noise pollution
Two popular night clubs in Kilimani were last week closed by the Nairobi county government following complaints from residents. The county said it had received numerous complaints from residents of loud noise, which led to the clubs' closure on Friday …
