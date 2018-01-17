Two Public Servants Docked for Embezzling Anti-Corruption Money

Two Nigerian civil servants from the federal ministry of power, works and housing ironically are facing charges for allegedly embezzling funds set aside for the future to publicise the fight against corruption, a court official told AFP Wednesday. The pair, Deputy director Mohammed Musa Abimiku and Micah Paman, chairman of the ministry’s anti-corruption and transparency […]

