Two South Africans, held captive in a forest hideout in Nigeria, freed – News24
|
News24
|
Two South Africans, held captive in a forest hideout in Nigeria, freed
News24
Abuja – Two South Africans kidnapped in Nigeria were released on Saturday, police said, in the latest abduction targeting foreigners. "Police put pressure on the suspected kidnappers using a police helicopter," police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood said in …
Kaduna: Police rescue S/Africans from kidnappers
Nigeria police rescues 2 foreigners kidnapped in Kaduna
Breaking: South Africans kidnapped in Kaduna regain freedom + photos
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!