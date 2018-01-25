Two tankers burnt in oil depot

Two fuel-laden tankers were burnt in an explosion at Stallionaire Oil Depot, Satellite Town in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos yesterday.

The Nation gathered that the fire involved one of the tanks containing millions of litres of fuel.

One of the tanks filled with PMS exploded, it was learnt.

There are five tank farms in the area.

It took the combined efforts of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Julius Berger fire service to quench the fire.

LASEMA General Manager Adesina Tiamiyu said the agency activated its emergency response plan with all the relevant stakeholders to the scene.

Tiamiyu said: “On getting to the incident scene, it was discovered the facility which is a fuel depot comprising of a five tank farms, of which one of the tank filled with PMS exploded and resulted into big inferno.

“However, prompt response by the emergency responders, including the state fire service, Federal Fire service, Nigeria Navy Tender fire service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), the police, Julius Berger PLC and others were on ground to curtailed the inferno to only the PMS tank whilst others (AGO and DPK) tanks were salvaged from the inferno.”

Tiamiyu said proper investigation would be conducted on the incident.

He stressed the need for owners and managers of oil and gas companies to always ensure proper emergency response plan is put in place for such facilities.

Lagos State Fire Service Director Rasak Fadipe said they received the call on the incident around 11:35am.

Fadipe said: “The fire involved one of the tanks in a tank farm containing millions of litres of fuel in the area.

“Immediately the call came in, I deployed the fire truck at Ojo, which is close to the scene. I also sent signal to the headquarters for more fire trucks to compliment the one in Ojo.

“When I got to the scene, I discovered that the fire was huge. Some other articulated vehicle also got burnt, no life was lost, and no one died because of the prompt response of the emergency respondents,” he said.

