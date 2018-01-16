Two Young Lovers Aged 12 & 16 Die After A Lightening Strike (Photos)
Two alleged lovers aged 12 and 16 died in each other’s arm in Lilongwe,Malawi after a lightening stike them to death. According Malawi Daily Mail,alleged lovers aged 12 and 16 died in each other’s arm in Lilongwe,Malawi after a lightening. May their souls RIP.
The post Two Young Lovers Aged 12 & 16 Die After A Lightening Strike (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!