U-20 WWC Qualifier: South Africa Land In Benin, Falconets Coach Cautious

The South African team have arrived in Benin City, Edo State ahead of Saturday’s 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying clash with Nigeria’s Falconets.

The ninth FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals will take place in France from 7 August to 26 August, 2018.

The Basetsana lost the first leg a 2-0 to the two-time World Cup silver medalists in the first leg in Polokwane a fortnight ago.

First half goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo gave Nigeria a first leg win away going into Saturday’final round, second leg encounter at the Ogbemudia Stadium.

Meanwhile, Falconets coach, Chris Danjuma says his girls will not underrate the South Africans on Saturday.

“The Basetsana are a good side and we have to be careful against them. We will not rest on our oars. Our approach would be to win and make sure of a ticket to the World Cup finals,” Danjuma told thenff.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

