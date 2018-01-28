U-20 WWC: South Africa Coach Proud Despite 8-0 Whitewash By Falconets

By Adeboye Amosu: South Africa U-20 women’s coach Maud Khumalo says her girls can be proud of their performance despite losing to Nigeria in both legs of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixtures, Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN) reports.

The Basetsana were thrashed 6-0 by the Nigerian girls in the second leg of their qualifier at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City .

The trio of Nduru Ndidi, Ajibade Rasheedat and Anam Imo scored braces in the encounter as the Super Falconets did the double over the South Africans following a 2-0 first leg win.

“Firstly, congratulations to Nigeria on qualifying for the World Cup and hope that they do well in representing the continent in France. We had a game plan and I think the early first half goals really unsettled us,” Khumalo told Safa.net.

“We bow out of the qualifiers with our heads held high as most of these girls are teenagers who I believe have really done well to reach this stage of the qualifiers.

“It is very sad to miss out on a spot in the World Cup but we will continue working hard for the improvement of women’s football.”

The FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup takes place between August 5th and August 24th in France this year.

