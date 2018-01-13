 Falconets edge closer to U-20 World Cup, beat South Africa 2-0 – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Falconets edge closer to U-20 World Cup, beat South Africa 2-0 – P.M. News

P.M. News

Falconets edge closer to U-20 World Cup, beat South Africa 2-0
Nigeria U-20 women defeated South Africa 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to edge closer to securing a place at the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in France. First-half strikes from Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo gave the Falconets a huge first-leg advantage
