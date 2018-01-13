U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Claim First Leg Win In South Africa

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, gave their qualification for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in France a huge boost following their 2-0 away win against South Africa in the first-leg qualifying play-off in Polokwane on Saturday.

The 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup will run from August 5 to August 24 in France.

First-half goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo bagged the impressive first leg win for the Nigerian girls.

After dominating in the early part of the first half, the Falconets deservedly took the lead in the 30th minute through Ajibade whose clever effort went past the South African keeper.

In the 35th minute, the Falconets doubled their lead thanks to Imo.

Imo almost got on the score sheet again in the 55th minute but her shot came off the cross bar.

The return leg comes up January 26, 2018 with the winners on aggregate picking one of Africa’s two tickets for the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The other first leg play-off tie between Cameroon and Ghana is billed for Sunday, January 14 in Yaoundé.

