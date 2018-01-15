U.S. Embassy ready support FUT Minna’s first class students for graduate studies – Official
The embassy offers to assist high-achieving low income students to access funding opportunities in the U.S.
The post U.S. Embassy ready support FUT Minna’s first class students for graduate studies – Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!