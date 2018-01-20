 U.S. Govt. shuts down as Trump talks tough | Nigeria Today
U.S. Govt. shuts down as Trump talks tough

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments

The U.S. Government has officially shutdown at midnight Friday following the inability by the Republican and Democrats senators to reach a compromise on the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme and build a wall along the Mexican border. Congress also failed to reach an agreement to a limit on how much Congress could […]

