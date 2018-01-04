U.S. man charged with threatening to kill Trump
A grand jury in the U.S. District Court of Utah has charged a local man with 11 counts of making threats to kill the president, police and blow up several buildings, according to a court filing.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!