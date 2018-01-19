 U.S. to relocate embassy to Jerusalem within a year | Nigeria Today
U.S. to relocate embassy to Jerusalem within a year

ISRAELI Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that the U.S. will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within a year. The prime minister’s timeline drastically differs from that offered earlier by White House officials, who said the move would take at least three to four years due to stringent security measures and […]

