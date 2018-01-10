UBA Recruitment

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is recruiting for Graduate trainee. UBA is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.

Reference #: HCM001

Published: 09/01/2018

Contract Type: Permanent

Location: Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Job Functions: Human Resources

Job Specification

Are you confident in taking initiative and be assertive?

Are you creative, innovative, result oriented and self-driven?

Do you have great Learning agility?

Do you have 0 -2 years work experience?

Do you have OND/HND/BSc in any discipline with a minimum of Lower Credit/ 2nd class lower

Have you completed NYSC?

Do you have passion for supporting people?

Are you bi-lingual (French & English, Portuguese will be an added advantage)?

Are you Techy and Social Media Savvy?

Requirements

Educational Qualification:

Minimum Educational level – OND/HND/BSc in any discipline with a minimum of Lower Credit/ 2nd class lower in any related discipline

How to Apply: Interested and qualified candidates should click this link to apply: http://uba.jb.skillsmapafrica.com/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=%2FCandidate%2FFullRegistration%3FJobKey%3Db81a2a7ea77c48b985ef111132298627%26isApplication%3D1&ReturnUrlWithProfile=%2FJob%2FIndex%2F18230%3FAutoApply%3DTrue

Application Deadline: January 16, 2018

Source: https://candidateng.com/2018/01/10/apply-hr-trainees-uba/

