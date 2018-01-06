Udates on Delta LG polls: DSIEC adhoc staff killed

By Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon and Perez Brisibe

Security beefed up at Ughelli over fear of mob attacks

The ongoing Delta State, Local Government election, took a worrisome dimension as one of the adhoc staff of the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC was reportedly killed at Onitsha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State.

The vanguard gathered the man in his 30s was reportedly killed by suspected political thugs. Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Andrew Aniamaka said the yet unidentified man was not killed.

Saying that an autopsy would be carried out to ascertain the cause of death, he said; “he was not killed rather he slumped and died.”

Also election materials meant for Ethiope East local government has been allegedly taken back to the state office of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, in Asaba.

The Electoral Officer of the local government, Mr Saduwa Solomon, told party agents and leaders at Isiokolo, headquarters of the local government area that the materials had to be taken back because of fear that the atmosphere was not allegedly conducive for conduct of the exercise.

Meantime, leaders of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA , Dr Ovie Ughwanogho and the All Progressive Congress, APC, Alhaji Unagha Mumakai in the state said the parties were monitoring the movement of the election materials back to the DSIEC office, Asaba.

“We are monitoring the return of the election materials to make sure that no result is later announced for the local government area”, they said.

In Ugborodo, Warri south west local government area as at 2pm election materials had not arrived the area. “No DSIEC official has been seen here. We are waiting endlessly. “, a chieftain of APC, Mr Alex Eyengho said.

A detachment of policemen from the Ughelli Area Command have been drafted to flash points within and around Ughelli metropolis following the burning of the Ughelli DSIEC office.

A tour round the town witnessed the presence of stern looking mobile policemen to checkmate any form of attack on government facilities following the burning down of the DSIEC office.

The angry mob made up of youths in the numbers, had mobilised into the town in protest making bonfire in strategic locations.

Security was also beefed up at the Ughelli ‘A’ division which is located a few meters from the burnt DSIEC office.

