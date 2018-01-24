Udom breaks 22 years record in Oro Nation

… Becomes first Governor to construct road in Udung Uko

By Henshaw NYONG

After twenty two (22) years of infrastructural neglect, the people of Udung Uko in Oro Nation, presently have cause to celebrate following the construction of the first modern road in their area.

Udung Uko is one of the Local Government Areas created by then President Ibrahim Babangida on 5th December, 1996. It was carved out from Oron Local Government Area.

According to one of the inhabitants of the area and International Vice President, Esu Nlap Oro, Ulap (Hon) Ita Ikpe, many pleas by his people to governments to come to their rescue did not seem to receive the required attention and Udung Uko continued to wallow in neglect which escalated to its near excision from the rest of the local government areas and communities in Akwa Ibom State.

Another resident, John Esu, divulged that his people had to painfully resort to community self-help to fix some of their roads so as not be totally dislocated from the rest of the world.

The TOWN CRIER further gathered that the people of the area began to operate as an autonomous zone, not believing again in the existence of government and the possibility of government providing its obligatory functions as well as detested the word, government.

But the days of anguish, pains and deprivation have been thrown to the trash-can with Governor Udom Emmanuel solving the over two decades problem of Udung Uko people.

However, construction work on the 9Km road is about 70% completion only three months after its flag-off, the speed one of the respondents referred to as “supersonic”.

Ulap Ikpe (mentioned above) a former Supervisor for Education, Udung Uko LGA, described the construction work “as good, perfect and going on well’’.

“I want to sincerely thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for this very good work. It is about the first time the government will be coming to our aid since the creation of the State.

“If nothing was done for us throughout these years and we were still supporting the State government, is it this time that Mr Udom Emmanuel has remembered us that we would do otherwise? God forbid”, Ulap Ikpe bellowed.

Answering reporters questions shortly after inspecting the level of work done on the road, Wednesday, Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by Evomec Construction Company.

The Works boss said Governor Udom Emmanuel will always break new grounds to develop areas in Akwa Ibom that were hitherto neglected.

His words: “Governor Udom Emmanuel likes to break new grounds. Where others have not gone to, he likes to visit such places”

Speaking further, InyangEyen explained, “When the issue of Udung Uko people was brought to the knowledge the governor, he said, ‘ but they are part of Akwa Ibom, why shouldn’t they have roads while others have over six and seven. Go there make sure they have roads’.

“The truth is that, Governor Udom Emmanuel is interested in the uniform manner of developing Akwa Ibom and not restricting development to a section of the State. Udung Uko deserves more and we pray God to continue to favour our State so that our talk-and-do Governor can fulfill other promises for the people of Udung Uko in particular and Oro Nation at large”, Inyang-Eyen said.

Meanwhile, the 9Km road cuts across about ten (10) villages, namely; Eyo – Uwe, Eyo – Ulliong, Eyofin, Eyo – Osung and Eyo – Okoh. Others are: Edikor, Edikor – Eyobia, Edikor – Eyokpu, Edikor – Eyo – Obioesio to Odueti Etim all in Udung Uko and terminates in Eyo Abasi in Oron Local Government Area.

