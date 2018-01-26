Udom caution against making unguarded statements on National Issues

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has cautioned Nigerians against inflammatory statements that are capable of heating up the polity and hinder implementation of true federalism.

Governor Emmanuel stated this during an interaction with Government House Press Crew, shortly on arrival from official engagements in Abuja, at Ibom International Airport, Uyo.

The Governor noted that there is a clamour in some quarters for the review of the onshore/offshore dichotomy, reacting to part of reports presented by the Chairman, APC Committee on True Federalism, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and stressed that such clamour was not in the interest of most Nigerians.

Emmanuel frowned at the report which indicated that “all onshore resources should belong to the producing states while that of the offshore should be the exclusive reserve of the federal government”, explaining that such would breed crisis as it would not favour some states.

“I can only caution people that as at this time, people should not make comments that would fuel crisis in the country because any attempt to actually bring up that, would bring crisis in this country” , the Governor stated.

He indicated that the present situation calls for all to pray for peace instead of engaging in unguarded utterances explaining that it would check the breeding of things that do not augur well with certain sections of the country.

The State Chief Executive maintained that every call by groups and individuals in support of true federalism should be devoid of sentiments and sued for measures that would promote peaceful co-existence.

