Uganda accountants’ board sees 1.4% improvement in November exam results

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB) of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has today released the November 2017 examination results conducted at seven centres across the country, showing a 1.4% improvement in performance when compared with the June – 2017 results.

Officials said a total of 6, 055 candidates attempted the Nov.2017 examinations that included three core courses.

According to the results, Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD) course registered 308 candidates compared to 286 candidates in June 2017. The overall average pass rate was 40.5% compared to 44.3% in the June 2017 sitting. Results show that 19 candidates completed the ATD course compared to 14 in June 2017. Cumulatively, 1, 689 students have completed the ATD course.

The other course – Certified Tax Advisor (CTA) – that sat candidates for the third time since its inception in 2016 had its candidates number increase from 86 to 103 in November 2017. The average pass rate was 48.1% compared to 42.2% in June 2017. Results show that 10 candidates completed the CTA course compared to three in June 2017. Cumulatively, 13 students have completed the CTA course.

The third course – Certified Public Accountants (CPA) had its number of candidates increase from 5, 498 in June 2017 to 5, 643 in November 2017. The average pass rate was 34% compared to 31.9% in August, according to the results. Results show that 104 candidates completed the CPA course compared to 97 in August 2017. Cumulatively, 3, 119 students have completed the CPA course.

Speaking at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala Protazio Begumisa, the President of ICPAU said the slight improvement in performance was as a result of students accessing reading materials – a recent initiative of ICPAU – in addition to commitment towards hard work exhibited by students and their lectures.

“We are happy that over the years the number of candidates sitting for our exams has increased,” Begumisa said, adding, “the young people are taking an upper hand in passing our exams …which means after completing they have time to go on and study other levels including PhDs.”

However, in a press release, Uthman Mayanja, the chairman of PAEB said many candidates have a challenge with numerical subjects while others are unable to analyse issues and provide practical solutions.

“Critical thinking is a key requirement for professional examinations,” Mayanja said, “This is an area that needs to be addressed by the students and tuition providers,” he added.

