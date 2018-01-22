 Uganda: Bebe Cool Explains His List – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Bebe Cool Explains His List – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Uganda: Bebe Cool Explains His List
AllAfrica.com
On January 2, Bebe Cool posted a list on Facebook that has been a talking point in the music industry, drawing mixed reactions from fellow musicians and music fans alike. The list was of artistes who deserved full recognition for entertaining Ugandans

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.