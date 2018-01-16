 Uganda Law Society Goes to Court to Challenge Age Limit Law – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Uganda Law Society Goes to Court to Challenge Age Limit Law – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Africa


The Observer

Uganda Law Society Goes to Court to Challenge Age Limit Law
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has filed a petition in the Constitutional Court challenging the newly enacted "Age Limit" law. The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017 that's dubbed the "Age Limit" bill, was in the week before Christmas passed
Uganda Law Society petitions court over 'age limit' lawThe Observer
Ugandan lawyers seek to quash Museveni “president for life” lawStabroek News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

