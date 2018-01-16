Uganda Registration Services Bureau confiscates counterfeit biscuits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) enforcement team has carried out three operations in downtown Kampala on Tuesday in search of counterfeit goods.

The team was confiscated over 50 boxes of counterfeited biscuits from Kikuubo and Cooper Complex, a clear case of rising trade mark infringement.

URSB is a semi-autonomous government agency, responsible for civil registrations (including marriages and divorces but not including births, adoptions, or deaths), business registrations (setups and liquidations), registration of patents and intellectual property rights, and any other registrations required by law.

