Uganda’s Cheptegei wins 36th Cross International de Italica

Seville, Spain | THE INDEPENDENT | Long distance ace Joshua Cheptegei led the way as Uganda dominated one of the most prestigious Cross Country races in Seville, Spain on Sunday.

Cheptegei, a World Championships 10,000m silver medalists, continued his off-track success when he crossed the line in 00:30:54 to win the 11km race 36th Cross International de Italica. He was followed home by World Cross Country junior champion Jacob Kiplimo, also of Uganda and in 7th place, Joel Ayeko, world champion of mountain races.

The win follows another in November, where 21-year-old Cheptegei continued his rise in long distance athletics by running the world’s second fastest 15k race ever at the Seven Hills Race Zevenheuvelenloop in Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

Sunday’s women’s race was dominated by the Kenyans.

Top 3 International women @crossitalica ..Congratulations Kenyan gals..

1. Agnes Tirop – 25:51

2. Lilian Kasait – 26:01

3. @hellen_obiri – 26:03 pic.twitter.com/qJX4wDhDUn — Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) January 21, 2018

