Uganda's leader to sign death warrants again after 19 years
|
Independent
|
Uganda's leader to sign death warrants again after 19 years
Washington Post
KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda's president says he will sign the death warrants of “a few” prisoners to create fear among criminals in the East African country. President Yoweri Museveni said Thursday he had not ordered executions in 19 years but was …
