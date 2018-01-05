Ugwuanyi Keeps Faith with Enugu

Despite the severe economic challenges in the country, Enugu State governor, ‎Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is on course to deliver on his campaign promises. Davidson Iriekpen looks at how the governor is able to weather the storm

One governor in the South-east who will not have difficulty securing a second term in office is Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. In recent times, his popularity and acceptance by the people of the state are daily gathering momentum. While other state governors are busy contending with the opposition or party chieftains and godfathers in their states, residents of Enugu are at peace with Ugwuanyi because of the peace and infrastructural development he has brought to the state.

Despite the severe economic challenges in the country, Enugu State has become a reference point in development. These days, it is common to hear people saying “go to Enugu and see the magic Ugwuanyi is performing.”

Not only is Ugwuanyi’s policy thrust anchored on grassroots development initiatives, absolute peace has returned to the state. Criminality and political assassinations which used to characterise politics of the state have all been subdued. The people can now sleep with their two eyes closed as security agencies have been energised and motivated to fish out perpetrators of crimes. His assertion that “where there is no peace, the people will not make meaningful progress,” has yielded enormous progress and goodwill, resulting in the support the government enjoys from opposition political parties.

Added to the above is the fact that at a time when many states in the country are unable to pay salaries to workers, Enugu State regularly pays workers. Last month, the state government upped the ante by paying 13th month to the admiration of the workers, something never heard of in the history of the state. For this reason, they have promised to return him back to office in 2019.

These have led to a gale of endorsements for the governor’s re-election in 2019 from different strata of the society including the church, which now plays a critical role in who governs. Last week, the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Kanu Uche declared that the governor’s re-election in 2019 was sacrosanct because of his outstanding performance and judicious utilisation of the lean resources of the state to impact positively on the lives of the people.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service of the former Senate President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ken Nnamani and family, held at St. John’s Methodist Church, Amechi Uwani, so impressed was Uche with the governor’s performance that he said: “You have done very well in office. Even those in the graves, if they are allowed to vote, will vote for you.”

He described Ugwuanyi as a God-fearing leader, who “loves and honours God,” saying: “Therefore, whatever you want in the next dispensation you will get it”.

He maintained that any governor or politician who wants to be re-elected in 2019, “must perform” as “that is the best campaign; to give the people the dividends of democracy. I welcome Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi) the performing governor of Enugu State. This man is using the resources given to him very well to develop the state.”

Also adding his voice, the Archbishop of Enugu Archdiocese, Most Rev. Christopher Edeh, commended the governor for the 13th month salary he paid the civil servants as Christmas gift, saying: “Ugwuanyi has created 13th month salary in Enugu State”, while other states are battling to pay the 12th month salary.

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Emmanuel Chukwuma, had last November endorsed Ugwuanyi for re-election in 2019. Speaking at the Centenary Anniversary of the Anglican Church in Nkanuland, Chukwuma said the governor deserves a second term because of his commitment to peace, good governance, love for the poor masses and development of the Church.

At the event which was attended by many chieftains of the APC, Chukwuma commended the governor for the good works he is doing in Enugu State and his uncommon leadership style that has restored peace, unity and good governance in the state. He declared Ugwuanyi’s re-election chances as “assured and not contestable” urging all other political parties to shelve party leanings to support the governor.

Also recently, the state chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella organisation of all the political parties in the country applauded the governor for his effective leadership that has engendered peace and good governance in the state “at a time when recession has become a “customised excuse” for elected leaders for non-performance.” In a statement by IPAC’s state Chairman and Secretary, John Nwobodo and Mr. Ken Onyekaonwu, the organisation said it was highly impressed with the way the governor has “managed with prudence, integrity, transparency and accountability the state’s lean resources” to pay workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions and execute numerous capital projects across the state, among others.

IPAC also commended the governor for the judicious and transparent utilisation of the Paris Club refunds to the state; approval and payment of 13th month salary to civil servants as Christmas bonus as well as provision of free transport to registered Enugu State indigenes returning home for the festive season. The organisation scored the governor “very high” on the implementation of his administration’s four-point agenda, noting that “the education sector has received tremendous boost with the employment of over one thousand primary school teachers and the recruitment of another batch, ongoing.” The political parties also appreciated the governor for the massive rehabilitation of urban and rural roads in the state, including the over N1.4 billion road projects recently awarded by his administration.

They said: “This is a very heart-warming development, Ugwuanyi has bestrode governance like a colossus and stands tall among his peers exhibiting candour, humility and simplicity in his approach to governance. We commend him for his open door policy, inclusion and accommodation, which have endeared him to the people. Without mincing words, we would say that the governor has elevated governance to a higher pedestal in Enugu State.

“We recall vividly part of his excellency’s inaugural speech where he narrated how a political associate of his told him that this was not the best time to be a governor. However, it is obvious he was not scared by the realities of the time. All we have seen in the governor is a man who believes that tough time doesn’t last but tough people do. It is delightful how the governor is turning the nation’s economic challenges into huge blessings in Enugu State,” the organisation stated.

Perhaps the greatest endorsement the governor has so far received came from the state traders under the auspices of Enugu State Amalgamated Market Traders Association (ESAMATA). The traders at a solidarity rally they organised in appreciation of the governor’s efforts at entrenching good governance and initiation of a unique traders’ empowerment programme, unanimously endorsed his re-election in 2019, saying that he has “performed creditably in just two years in office despite the daunting economic challenges in the country.”

The traders in an extreme display of their appreciation and support, recently, shut all the markets in the state and mobilised themselves en masse to honour the governor. They were full of gratitude to him for good governance and his empowerment initiatives borne out of his desire to give traders in the state a sense of belonging and bring them closer to the government as the true heroes of democracy. They said their outpouring endorsements were in recognition of the governor’s people-oriented programmes aimed at impacting positively on the lives of the people.

So impressive are the people of the state with the performance of Ugwuanyi that members of the opposition have also joined in commending him. Recently, members and leaders of the APC, converged on the Convention Hall of Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, in solidarity with one of their staunch members from Enugu State, the Nigerian Ambassador to Republic of India with Concurrent Accreditation to Bangladesh and Nepal, Major General Chris Sunday Eze (rtd), who was accorded a befitting reception by Enugu State Government in respect of his new appointment. The auspicious event, which attracted notable leaders of the APC, namely: Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Jim Nwobodo, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Senator Fidelis Okoro, former governorship candidate of the party, Chief Okey Ezea, former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Eugene Odoh, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, Senator Emma Anosike, among others, provided a veritable platform for them to appreciate the uncommon leadership style of the governor.

The National Vice Chairman of the APC in the South-east, Hon. Emma Eneukwu in his goodwill message commended the governor for his bi-partisan approach to governance, saying that such an exceptional disposition has united leaders of the state, irrespective of their political differences. He stated that the governor has created a peaceful atmosphere that has made it possible for co-existence in the state. The APC chief also praised Ugwuanyi for the level of security in the state stressing that the people now sleep with both eyes closed.

“I want to thank God for today, because this thanksgiving signifies the fact that whatever we do in this state, we are one. Irrespective of party differences, once any of us achieves anything that is worth celebrating, we come together. It is worthy of note that the kind of governor we have is one who appreciates talent irrespective of affiliation party,” Eneukwu said.

Also at the event, the former Senate President and a chieftain of the APC, Senator Ken Nnamani said Ugwuanyi has demonstrated political maturity in the state by creating an ambience of peace and tranquility where everybody was accorded his or her due respect irrespective of political divide. He applauded the governor for providing good governance and quality leadership , adding that he has through the reception for Ambassador Eze reaffirmed that he is “a governor for everybody”. He called on other states to emulate what is happening in Enugu State, stating that “our National Vice Chairman has alluded to the fact that we are enjoying peace in Enugu State, and we are enjoying somebody that has a large heart, not minding his political affiliation.”.

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, who has been a fierce critic of the governor’s party at the national level, also appreciated his bi-partisan disposition, saying that the APC has not and will not take such a rare gesture for granted.

