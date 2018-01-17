Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to rural development

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to initiate and sustain laudable programmes and policies that would impact positively on the lives of the masses, especially those residing in the rural and satellite areas.

Noting that majority of the state’s civil servants live in the outskirts of the capital, Gov. Ugwuanyi added that his vision for the continued development of such areas, to give the people a sense of belonging as the true heroes of democracy remains high on his administration’s agenda.

The governor spoke at the 2018 Prayer Rally organized by the leadership of labour unions for the state’s workers to praise and honour God, seek His grace, guidance, protection and favour as well as entrust their duties into His Hand as they commence the New Year.

He commended the organized Labour and all the workers of the state ”for their vision and commitment, in initiating and also sustaining this inspiring and highly uplifting programme”, maintaining that the state must continue to give God due glory, honour and adoration as well as seek His face in prayers always and in all circumstances.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who maintained that his administration’s policies will continue to address the needs of the masses, also pledged to continue to govern the state with the fear of God.

The governor thanked workers and people of the state for ”their unrelenting prayers and their overwhelming solidarity, cooperation and support for my administration”, assuring the civil servants of a sustained working relationship for the state to continue to prosper.

”Prayer is the key to all things that are good and it is certainly the key to our survival, as a state and as a people, especially in these challenging times”, Gov. Ugwuanyi said.

In his sermon, the chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Enugu State, Bishop Dr. Godwin Madu advised the workers to always put God first in all their endeavors and promote the core values of public service that would bring synergy, unity and oneness among them for the progress of the state.

The bishop commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the 13th month salary he paid civil servants of the state as Christmas bonus and prayed for God’s guidance, protection, grace and blessings upon his life, family and administration.

