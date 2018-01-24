Uhuru Park closed down ahead of NASA swearing-in – The Standard
The Standard
Uhuru Park closed down ahead of NASA swearing-in
The Standard
Nairobi City County government has closed down Uhuru Park from any gathering and meetings effective January 23, 2018. “Notice is hereby given to the general public that Uhuru Park Grounds is scheduled to undergo phased improvement works in order to …
