UI to commence 2nd Semester Exams 8 January

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan In spite of the national industrial action embarked upon by members of the non teaching staff of Nigerian universities, the University of Ibadan, UI, has informed the public that the second semester examinations for the 2016/17 academic session would commence as scheduled from January 8, 2018. The non academic staff of the Nigerian universities comprising of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non- Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU, and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, have commenced nationwide strike action since Monday December 4 2017 after a week violent protest in some universities including the Premier University. According to a statement signed by the Premier University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, this is sequel to the outcome of the special meeting of the institution’s senate held on Friday January 5 2018.

