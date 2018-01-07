UI VC, Idowu Olayinka raises alarm over alleged attempt by SUG President to disrupt semester examinations
Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka on Sunday raised the alarm over the planned attempt by the suspended President, Students Union of the institution, Mr. Aderemi Ojo and others under the umbrella of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to disrupt the semester examinations billed to commence tomorrow, Monday 8th January 2018 . […]
