UK Authority, Ground Handler Sabotaging Our London Flights – Med-View Airline – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
UK Authority, Ground Handler Sabotaging Our London Flights – Med-View Airline
SaharaReporters.com
The management of Med-View Airline has castigated Gatwick Authority in London and its ground handling agent over the cancellation of its London-Lagos and Lagos-London flights. by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2018. The management of Med-View …
Med-view explains cancellation of London flight, says its operation was being sabotaged in Europe
Med-View Airline Accuses Gatwick Authority, Ground Handler Of Sabotage
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!