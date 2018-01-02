UK-based Nigerian Entrepreneur Urges Africa To Boost Industrialisation Via Trade

Mr Francis Agbeja, a Nigerian entrepreneur based in the UK, has called on African countries to reinforce their economies with deliberate smart trade policies and practices consistent with the continent’s development goals towards industrialisation. Agbeja, the Director of Daffresh Freight Services Ltd., gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

The post UK-based Nigerian Entrepreneur Urges Africa To Boost Industrialisation Via Trade appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

