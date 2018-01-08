UK Prime Minister Theresa May Reshuffles Cabinet

British Prime Minister Theresa May is carrying out the most extensive reshuffle of her cabinet since she took office in 2016 aimed at re-energising an agenda hurt by divisions over Brexit and an ill-timed election. She is expected to promote women, black and younger lawmakers to challenge critics who call her party “male, pale and stale”.

Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis is the new chairman of her Conservative Party taking over from Patrick McCoughlan while pro-Brexit MP James Cleverly has been confirmed as the new deputy chairman.

Am honoured to be made Chairman of the @Conservatives a great party delivering for people across the UK with a superb team. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) January 8, 2018

May is expected to keep her team’s big names. Brexit minister David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johson while Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Chancellor Philip Hammond already know they are keeping their jobs.

The reshuffle was sparked by the resignation of Damian Green as First Secretary of State who lied about pornography found on his office computer.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post UK Prime Minister Theresa May Reshuffles Cabinet appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

