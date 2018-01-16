 Umeh: My sojourn at senate will be eventful – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Umeh: My sojourn at senate will be eventful – Daily Trust

Umeh: My sojourn at senate will be eventful
The Senator-elect for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh, has pledged to bring ingenuity and wealth of experience to bear during his expected 18 months stay in the senate. Umeh, who was declared winner by the Independent National
Umeh: A tortuous road to the SenateNew Telegraph Newspaper
Selfish persons wanted to keep my seat vacant until end of 8th Senate – UmehDaily Post Nigeria
My victory divine, says UmehThe Nation Newspaper
Independent Newspapers Limited –TV360 –Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
