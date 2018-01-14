 Umeh wins Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun election | Nigeria Today
Umeh wins Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun election

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has won the Anambra Central Senatiorial rerun election. The election took place in seven local government areas of Anambra: Njikoka, Awka North, Idemili South, Dunukofia, Awka South, Anaocha and Idemili North.

