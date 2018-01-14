UN appoints Adeosun into pension fund investment committee

The United Nations has appointed Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun into the Investments Committee of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). In a statement signed by the Adeosun’s Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Mr Oluyinka Akintunde, on Sunday in Abuja, the minister would serve a one-year term effective from January 1, 2018. According to the […]

