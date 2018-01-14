UN Appoints Adeosun into Pension Fund’s Investments Committee

Global organisation, the United Nations, has appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, into the Investments Committee of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). The Under-Secretary-General of United Nations, Jan Beagle, who confirmed Adeosun’s appointment, disclosed that the Minister would serve a one-year term of office effective from January 1, 2018.

