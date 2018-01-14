 UN Appoints Adeosun into Pension Fund’s Investments Committee | Nigeria Today
UN Appoints Adeosun into Pension Fund’s Investments Committee

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Global organisation, the United Nations, has appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, into the Investments Committee of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). The Under-Secretary-General of United Nations, Jan Beagle, who confirmed Adeosun’s appointment, disclosed that the Minister would serve a one-year term of office effective from January 1, 2018.

