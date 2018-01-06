UN Launches Investigation of DRC Attack That Killed 15 Peacekeepers – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
UN Launches Investigation of DRC Attack That Killed 15 Peacekeepers
Voice of America
The United Nations says it will open a special investigation into an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo last month that left 15 U.N. peacekeepers dead. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement Friday that he has appointed …
UN to investigate attacks on Congo peacekeepers
UN launches probe into attacks on peacekeepers in DRC
UN launches investigation on deaths of Tanzanian peacekeepers in Congo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!