 UN Says Urgent Food Distribution Needed In South Sudan – Naija247news | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN Says Urgent Food Distribution Needed In South Sudan – Naija247news

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments

UN Says Urgent Food Distribution Needed In South Sudan
Naija247news
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) says that South Sudan's food security situation will worsen in 2018 than 2017 unless food is procured and distributed to millions of people in urgent need. WFP Deputy Country Director Simon Cammelbeek told journalists

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.