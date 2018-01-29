 UN workers protest against Trump in Gaza – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN workers protest against Trump in Gaza – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

UN workers protest against Trump in Gaza
Vanguard
Official says 13,000 employees of the UNRelief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Monday began a one-day strike, protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to freeze funding to the agency. Secretary-General of
Hamas Forces Block Women from Attending Soccer MatchBreitbart News
Gaza on edge of collapse amid Israeli blockade: committeeXinhua
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to closeYeni Şafak English
The Jerusalem Post –Middle East Monitor –Palestine News Network –The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com
all 34 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.