 Unbelievable!! 500-level Final year student of Babcock University Suddenly Runs Mad After His Girlfriend Broke Up With Him (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unbelievable!! 500-level Final year student of Babcock University Suddenly Runs Mad After His Girlfriend Broke Up With Him (Photos)

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

 500-level Final year student of Babcock University Suddenly Runs Mad After His Girlfriend Broke Up With Him.. A 500-level Final year student of Babcock University allegedly ran mad yesterday after his girlfriend broke up with him. The story is currently trending in the university right now, with multiple versions of the story. A student of […]

The post Unbelievable!! 500-level Final year student of Babcock University Suddenly Runs Mad After His Girlfriend Broke Up With Him (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.