 UNBELIEVABLE! Few Days To Mark 3-Years Popular Actor Muna Obiekwe Passed On, Here’s The Real Truth Nobody Ever Told You About His Death | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNBELIEVABLE! Few Days To Mark 3-Years Popular Actor Muna Obiekwe Passed On, Here’s The Real Truth Nobody Ever Told You About His Death

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Yes, one of Nollywood super Actor, Muna Obiekwe died of a kidney disease but there are untold stories you really need to know about the death of the handsome actor who passed on January 18 2015. Relax and read behind the scene story as it unfolds below… From some of the sad posts that Muna’s […]

The post UNBELIEVABLE! Few Days To Mark 3-Years Popular Actor Muna Obiekwe Passed On, Here’s The Real Truth Nobody Ever Told You About His Death appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.