 Uncertainty as CBN rattles interbank with N422bn liquidity mop up – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uncertainty as CBN rattles interbank with N422bn liquidity mop up – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Uncertainty as CBN rattles interbank with N422bn liquidity mop up
Vanguard
THE direction of interest rate and liquidity level in the interbank money market this week is clouded in uncertainty following the N422 billion liquidity mop up by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the first trading of the year. While the liquidity

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.