 Unemployment: FCTA, ITF To Partner On Skill Development | Nigeria Today
Unemployment: FCTA, ITF To Partner On Skill Development

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In a bid to curtail the rate of unemployment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the country in general, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is collaborating with Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to inculcate necessary entrepreneurial and vocational skills in FCT youths. Speaking when he received the director general and chief executive officer of Industrial Training Fund […]

The post Unemployment: FCTA, ITF To Partner On Skill Development appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

