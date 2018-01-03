Unical VC, Prof Akpagu Bags Obudu Highest Traditional Title

Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Unical, Prof. Zana Akpagu has been crowned with the highest Chieftaincy title by his community Bebuagbong in Obudu local government area of Cross River State. Prof. Akpagu who was honored with the title “Utsu Ute-Kushu 1 of Bebuagbong Clan” was decorated during a reception ceremony organized in his […]

